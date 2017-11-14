Ex-Utah deputy whose dog died in hot vehicle gets probation

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts is the newest school in the Muscogee County School District, but even this state-of-the-art facility has struggled to provide its students with enough modern equipment for science, technology, engineering and math. So the inaugural $5,000 STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney, announced Monday, is expected to be put to good use. The grant has paid for 10 iPads and cases with Apple Care warranties, 20 Google Cardboard virtual reality headsets and three-year licenses for the mobile devices to allow them to get apps through MCSD’s Volume Purchase Program.