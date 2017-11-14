National Politics

Groups want prosecutor appointed to appeal Arpaio's pardon

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 2:27 AM

PHOENIX

Legal advocacy groups that opposed former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's pardon are asking an appeals court to appoint a special prosecutor to appeal a lower-court decision that let the retired lawman's clemency stand.

The groups filed a brief last week with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals saying a special prosecutor should be appointed because the U.S. Justice Department isn't pursuing an appeal and the power of the courts is at stake.

The pardon spared Arpaio a possible jail sentence for his contempt of court conviction for intentionally disobeying a 2011 court order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

The case has since been dismissed, but the judge who found Arpaio guilty has said the pardon hasn't erased the conviction from his record.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

    Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts is the newest school in the Muscogee County School District, but even this state-of-the-art facility has struggled to provide its students with enough modern equipment for science, technology, engineering and math. So the inaugural $5,000 STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney, announced Monday, is expected to be put to good use. The grant has paid for 10 iPads and cases with Apple Care warranties, 20 Google Cardboard virtual reality headsets and three-year licenses for the mobile devices to allow them to get apps through MCSD’s Volume Purchase Program.

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school
“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting
Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said 4:53

Mother disputes MCSD's version of what teacher who used N-word actually said

View More Video