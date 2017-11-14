National Politics

Tennessee state Rep. JoAnne Favors to retire after 7 terms

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 3:58 AM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Democratic state Rep. JoAnne Favors of Chattanooga says she won't seek re-election to the Tennessee General Assembly next year.

Favors is a retired nurse and former health facilities administrator who has served in the state House since 2005. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Favors had mounted a successful Democratic primary campaign against then-Rep. Brenda Turner to win the seat.

Favors persevered in another tough primary race after Republican redistricting plans in 2012 placed her and then-Rep. Tommie Brown in the same district.

Favors said in a press release that she wants to spend more time with her family, ranging from her 94-year-old mother to her great-grandchildren.

Favors is the only African-American member of the Hamilton County delegation, and one of just two Democrats from East Tennessee.

