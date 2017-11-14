National Politics

S. Carolina sheriff's group kicks out sheriff for affair

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:57 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

The South Carolina Sheriff's Association has terminated the membership of a sheriff who admitted having sex with his assistant.

News outlets report the association announced the board of directors' unanimous vote to terminate Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis' membership in a statement Monday night. The association's executive director, Jarrod Bruder, says termination doesn't impact Lewis' ability to remain in office.

Bruder says Lewis chose not to defend himself against the charge of "conduct detrimental to the Association." Lewis released a statement Monday saying he will not comment on the decision.

Bruder says the decision was based on Lewis' confession to an extramarital affair, and not the lawsuit the employee filed against him alleging sexual assault, sexual harassment and stalking. Lewis has denied the allegations and refused calls to resign.

