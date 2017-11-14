FILE – In this July 27, 2016, file photo, John Fetterman, mayor of Braddock, Pa., talks to a reporter on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, Fetterman became the latest Democrat to announce he's willing to challenge incumbent Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the party's primary for the 2018 election.
FILE – In this July 27, 2016, file photo, John Fetterman, mayor of Braddock, Pa., talks to a reporter on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, Fetterman became the latest Democrat to announce he's willing to challenge incumbent Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the party's primary for the 2018 election. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo
FILE – In this July 27, 2016, file photo, John Fetterman, mayor of Braddock, Pa., talks to a reporter on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, Fetterman became the latest Democrat to announce he's willing to challenge incumbent Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the party's primary for the 2018 election. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo

National Politics

Fetterman plans to run for lieutenant governor

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 11:07 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The longtime mayor of the small western Pennsylvania town of Braddock who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate last year plans to run for lieutenant governor in next year's election.

John Fetterman on Tuesday became the latest Democrat to announce that he's willing to challenge the sitting lieutenant governor, Mike Stack, in the party's primary.

Fetterman was something of a national media darling for his efforts to revive struggling Braddock before he ran for U.S. Senate. He garnered nearly 20 percent of the vote in his losing primary effort.

Also running are one-time congressional candidate Aryanna Berringer and Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone. Stack is a former Philadelphia state senator. He has little relationship with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about Stack's treatment of state employees.

Stack plans to run for a second term.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

    Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood
Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school
“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

View More Video