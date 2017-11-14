National Politics

NAACP files suit over voter instructions in undecided race

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 11:34 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit over voter instructions in a Virginia county where a crucial race remains undecided.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the NAACP's suit in Stafford County is trying to stop officials from declaring a winner in a House of Delegates race. The outcome could determine which party controls the chamber in Richmond.

The NAACP claims election officials gave "conflicting and misleading instructions" to voters.

At the heart of the lawsuit is the race to fill the House seat being vacated by retiring Speaker William J. Howell, a Republican.

The Republican candidate, Robert Thomas, is ahead of Democrat Joshua Cole by 86 votes.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of residents Terry Caldwell and Rachel Watsky. They were required to use provisional ballots.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

    Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood
Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school
“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

View More Video