The Latest: Polls close in Albuquerque's mayor race

The Latest on Albuquerque mayor's race (all times local):
____
8 p.m.
Polls have closed in the race to become the next mayor of New Mexico's largest city.
Democrat Tim Keller is facing Republican Dan Lewis in a runoff Tuesday in Albuquerque's mayoral election.
Keller, New Mexico's State Auditor, is vying to return the city to Democratic control after eight years under Republican Mayor Richard Berry. He has stressed community policing and economic revival to battle the city's growing crime rates.
Lewis, an Albuquerque city councilor, says he would work to pressure state judges not to release repeat offenders. He says he would push private investment.
Both say they want to hire at least 400 new police officers.
The election comes a week after Democrats won governorships and legislative seats in Virginia and New Jersey and took mayoral seats in places like Helena, Montana.
9 a.m.
Voters in New Mexico's largest city are set to choose its next mayor amid concerns about crime and the economy.
Democrat Tim Keller is facing Republican Dan Lewis in a runoff Tuesday, a day after an ethics board ruled Keller violated campaign finance laws.
The board did not issue sanctions against Keller, a former state lawmaker and currently the state auditor.
Keller contends the violations weren't intentional. Lewis has suggested that Keller thinks he is above the law.
The election comes a week after Democrats won governorships and legislative seats in Virginia and New Jersey and took mayoral seats in places like Helena, Montana.
Both Keller and Lewis say they want to hire 400 officers and have the Albuquerque Police Department return to neighborhood policing amid a rise in crime.
Comments