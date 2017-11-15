New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez leaves the federal courthouse in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Jurors in Menendez's bribery trial remained deadlocked Tuesday after a judge told them to "take as much time as you need" to reach a verdict on 18 counts against the New Jersey Democrat and his wealthy friend.
New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez leaves the federal courthouse in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Jurors in Menendez's bribery trial remained deadlocked Tuesday after a judge told them to "take as much time as you need" to reach a verdict on 18 counts against the New Jersey Democrat and his wealthy friend. Seth Wenig AP Photo
New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez leaves the federal courthouse in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Jurors in Menendez's bribery trial remained deadlocked Tuesday after a judge told them to "take as much time as you need" to reach a verdict on 18 counts against the New Jersey Democrat and his wealthy friend. Seth Wenig AP Photo

National Politics

The Latest: Jurors begin 7th day of Menendez deliberations

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 10:02 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

The Latest on jury deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):

10 a.m.

Jurors have begun a seventh day of deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

At the end of Monday's session they told the judge they were deadlocked, but he instructed them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday without a verdict.

The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) in exchange for using his political influence. Both men deny the allegations.

Defense attorneys filed papers with the judge Wednesday seeking to have him give the jury an instruction that a deadlock can be an acceptable outcome.

If the jury can't reach a verdict, the judge would declare a mistrial and the government would have the option to retry the case.

___

1 a.m.

Jurors in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend could hear new instructions from the judge as they resume deliberations.

The panel finished Tuesday without reaching a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts against the New Jersey Democrat and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn). Deliberations are scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

The trial is in its 11th week.

Menendez and Melgen are charged with running a bribery scheme between 2006 and 2013 in which Menendez lobbied government officials on Melgen's behalf in exchange for luxury vacations and flights on Melgen's private plane.

Both men deny the allegations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

    This summer Libba Dillon bought a piece of her brother’s downtown coffee shop. Fountain City Coffee has been around since 2003 and Jud Richardson has owned it since 2012. “Coming in as an owner to help my brother, I sensed a lot of people had a misrepresentation of Fountain City,” Dillon said Tuesday morning in the shop located in the 1000 block of Broadway. “You judge it by people sitting outside smoking a cigarette and not really by the people who come into the coffee shop. There’s all kinds of people. There’s lawyers, there’s art students. It is a very diverse crowd as you can see by the faces on the wall.” The faces on the wall tell a story. And Dillon hopes it’s one people take time to understand. To tell the shop’s story and showcase its customer base in a unique way, Dillon sought the help of Columbus artist Garry Pound. It ended up with nearly 100 original Garry Pound portraits of the many customers of the downtown coffee shop.

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:50

Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers
Blanchard Elementary receives large, private donation 1:42

Blanchard Elementary receives large, private donation
16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 1:34

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

View More Video