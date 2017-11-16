FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., right, stands with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., left, discussing the GOP agenda for tax reform during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Curbelo is one of two people who will be honored with the John F. Kennedy New Frontier Awards, Thursday evening, Nov. 16, 2017, at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Mass.
National Politics

Congressman, climate change activist honored with JFK awards

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:45 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

A Republican congressman from Florida and the leader of a national campaign to address climate change are being honored with this year's John F. Kennedy New Frontier Awards.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo and May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, will be presented with the awards on Thursday evening at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

The awards were created to honor Americans under the age of 40 who are changing their communities and the country through public service. They were inspired by Kennedy's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in 1960 when he said, in part, "We stand today on the edge of a New Frontier."

JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, will present the awards. Schlossberg says both recipients answered his grandfather's call by tackling climate change.

