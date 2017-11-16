Electrician: Kealohas dismissed ticket in exchange for work

In the latest revelation in a corruption investigation involving Honolulu's former police chief and his wife, an electrician testified that Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha lied to get his speeding ticket dismissed in exchange for his work.
A Honolulu police officer ticketed the electrician, 31-year-old Adam Wong, in August 2014 for driving 78 mph in a 35 mph zone. Wong was not present at his arraignment for the ticket, where Kealoha asked the judge to dismiss the case, claiming Wong wasn't actually driving the vehicle.
"I know it's a speeding offense, but the individual who was driving the car at the time is a career criminal who was not the individual that he gave the identification for," Kealoha said.
Wong, however, said he was driving.
"I did something for her. I just asked her to do something for me," Wong said while testifying in front of a grand jury, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.
So far no one has been charged with any crimes in connection with Wong's dismissed ticket. But federal prosecutors have referred to the case in open court.
The jury indicted the Kealoha and her husband, former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, last month on federal charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, lying to investigators, bank fraud and identity theft.
"I didn't know it was going to turn into this," Wong said. "I'm so upset that I got caught up in this."
