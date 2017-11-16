National Politics

Police: Woman killed after stolen car crashes into trailer

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 5:07 AM

CINNAMINSON, N.J.

Authorities in New Jersey say a woman has died after the stolen car she was riding in collided with a tractor-trailer during a police chase.

Police say the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Authorities say a BMW crashed into the rear of a FedEx trailer.

Cinnaminson police say officers had pursued the car after a failed traffic stop because it was reported stolen.

The female passenger died at the scene. The 17-year-old male driver was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

