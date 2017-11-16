National Politics

House GOP suggests changes to Louisiana Medicaid contracts

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:03 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BATON ROUGE, La.

House Republicans have devised a list of proposed changes they want to see made to deals with the private companies that manage care for 1.5 million Louisiana Medicaid recipients.

The GOP lawmakers remain at odds with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards over how to approach multibillion-dollar contracts that are state government's largest.

The governor is proposing 23-month, $15.4 billion extensions for the five managed-care companies. House Republicans on the joint legislative budget committee that must approve the extensions are pressing for adjustments.

A letter sent by Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry detailing "suggested changes" and seeking more scrutiny by the legislative auditor comes ahead of a showdown vote Friday on the extensions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Edwards doesn't want to tweak the contracts beyond the changes already proposed by the Louisiana Department of Health.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post

    The German memorial holiday, "Volkstrauertag," and Italian Armed Forces Day are celebrated together at the annual German and Italian Memorial Day Ceremony. The event brings together former enemies who are now allies, and honors their fallen soldiers who are buried at the Main Post Cemetery

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post 2:07

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post
'He could have stopped ... if he had not been drunk,' says family of man killed on Floyd Road 3:15

'He could have stopped ... if he had not been drunk,' says family of man killed on Floyd Road
Local special needs students treated to free rides at the Greater Columbus 1:59

Local special needs students treated to free rides at the Greater Columbus

View More Video