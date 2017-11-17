National Politics

Honolulu officials consider restricting large-scale homes

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:31 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

The Honolulu City Council is considering restricting large homes in residential neighborhoods.

Hawaii News Now reports that the City Council on Thursday heard public comment both for and against two measures on the large homes, which resident Ninjin Miao says are used by multi-generational families that can't afford condominiums being built.

The first measure would put a temporary ban on all large-scale homes, but that was deferred and is expected to be discussed in January.

The second measure, which moves to the full council next month, would "limit the floor area" of a single-family home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Opponents of the bills say restricting the homes would stifle efforts to put more affordable housing in older neighborhoods.

City Councilman Ikaika Anderson, however, said the homes are changing the community's character and create parking problems.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

    Steve Phillips, 30, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Bryan said the body was found in a wooded area off Winston Road.

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road
Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:29

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 0:57

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot

View More Video