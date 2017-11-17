National Politics

Ex-US Rep Brown asks judge for 'mercy' in fraud sentencing

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:17 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown and her supporters asked a federal judge for "mercy and compassion" in his sentencing of her for fraud and tax evasion convictions.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Brown told U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Corrigan on Thursday that the good she did over her political career overshadows her crimes.

A jury convicted Brown of stealing money from a bogus charity, One Door For Education, which purported to give scholarships to poor children.

Federal prosecutors are asking for prison time for the 71-year-old former lawmaker, saying she ran for office as a leader of democracy while stealing money and working to cover it up.

Brown's attorney James Smith is asking for probation.

Corrigan is scheduled to issue Brown's sentence on Dec. 4.

