Pentagon data: Fort Carson sexual assault reports increased

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 11:37 AM

UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Pentagon data show that sexual assault reports have more than doubled since 2013 at Fort Carson, Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 116 sexual assault reports were made at Fort Carson in 2016, up from 43 reports in 2013. The Pentagon says reports are categorized by the base where a service member reported an assault but it may have happened elsewhere.

Fort Carson's chief of staff Col. Miles Brown says the number of reports suggests that people are confident they will be treated well. Brown says Fort Carson commanders are determined to stop predatory behavior.

The Pentagon report showed smaller increases at Colorado Air Force bases. Peterson had 15 reported sexual assaults in 2013 and 21 last year. Schriever received 14 reports in 2013 and 15 last year.

