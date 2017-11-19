National Politics

Iowa lawmakers could face pressure over Medicaid benefit cut

Associated Press

November 19, 2017 10:08 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DES MOINES, Iowa

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature could face pressure next session over its decision earlier this year to reduce a key Medicaid benefit for poor and disabled people.

Some GOP lawmakers have begun to question whether the cut to so-called retroactive eligibility, which helps new patients with recently incurred medical costs, was larger than intended. They've indicated the issue will be revisited when lawmakers return in January.

It's still unclear what Republicans may do, but the health care community is expected to lobby for some kind of action.

The benefit is a staple of Medicaid that helps newly eligible patients with medical bills that go back three months. The federal government recently approved a plan that reduces that benefit for everyone except pregnant women and children younger than 1 year old.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

    The women of Stepping Stones Ministries served fresh coffee, doughnuts and hot soup to Liberty District residents before handing out more than 250 turkeys to grace Thanksgiving tables in the neighborhood

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway
New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

Murder victim's brother remembers his younger sister as shy and goofy 1:37

Murder victim's brother remembers his younger sister as shy and goofy

View More Video