National Politics

Kauai assistant police chief put on leave amid investigation

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

Kauai's assistant police chief has been placed on unpaid leave amid an internal investigation.

State Organization of Police Officers President Tenari Ma'afala says Roy Asher will remain on leave until the investigation is finished.

Ma'afala says Asher is temporarily stripped of all police powers, meaning he was to turn in his badge, guns and other equipment.

Ma'afala would not comment further on the investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

KHON2-TV reports that it attempted to contact Asher but did not get a response.

Hawaii News Now reports that the investigation could be the result of a complaint made against Asher from inside the department.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

    Take a look at the forecast for Phenix City and Columbus.

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:05

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway
New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

View More Video