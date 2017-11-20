Juneau's plan for waterfront development nears approval

Juneau officials on Nov. 30 will be tasked with approving or denying a waterfront development plan for Marine Park to the Taku Smokeries Dock.
The plan focuses on developing a 1.3-acre (0.5-hectare) piece of land called the Archipelago Lot, the Juneau Empire reported Sunday.
The development would be scheduled for completion in 2019. The lot is located next to the Marine Parking Garage and is mostly owned by Morris Communications and partially owned by Docks & Harbor.
The plan includes space for food carts, an expansion to the USS Juneau Memorial, additional restrooms and space for a new small vessel dock and a future covered gathering shelter. It would involve multiple retail spaces, a decked open space and a paved plaza. It would widen the sidewalk along South Franklin Street and add a staging area for passenger vans.
Officials are asking the public to give input on the plan before the City and Borough of Juneau Docks & Harbors makes its vote.
Comments and feedback should be sent to Port Engineer Gary Gillette.
