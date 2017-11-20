National Politics

Woman convicted in teen's slaying to be resentenced

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:16 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 25 MINUTES AGO

LANCASTER, Pa.

A Pennsylvania woman who was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the stalking and killing of a fellow teen is facing the possibility of parole.

Authorities say 43-year-old Tabatha Buck and her accomplices Lisa Michelle Lambert and Lawrence Yunkin killed 16-year-old Laurie Show in 1991. Prosecutors argued the teen girls slashed Show's throat at her home in Lancaster County because Lambert saw her as a romantic rival for Yunkin.

Buck was 17 at the time. Her resentencing follows a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed life sentences against juveniles as unconstitutional.

The resentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lambert is not eligible for resentencing because she was 19 at the time of Show's death. WPMT-TV reports Yunkin received parole in 2004.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

    Take a look at the forecast for Phenix City and Columbus.

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:05

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway
New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

View More Video