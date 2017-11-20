National Politics

Utah resorts giddy about Olympic bid, worried about DUI law

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah ski officials kick off the new season energized by the possibility of another Winter Olympics bid and buoyed by two straight seasons of record visitation.

But there's also concern that publicity surrounding the state's strict new DUI law that goes into effect at the end of 2018 may keep skiers and snowboarders away by adding to the long-held stigma that visitors can't have fun in Utah. State lawmakers this voted to lower Utah's blood alcohol limit for most drivers.

Spokeswomen for Deer Valley and Park City Mountain ski resorts say they'll remind visitors they can come for vacations without driving themselves, thanks to town shuttles, car services from the hotels and the resorts' relatively close proximity to the Salt Lake City International Airport, which is about 30 miles away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

    Take a look at the forecast for Phenix City and Columbus.

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:05

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway
New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

View More Video