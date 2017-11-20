National Politics

Bartending city councilor: Government needs different voices

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:25 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

BANGOR, Maine

A bartender who won a City Council seat in Maine says she met many of her supporters while serving them drinks at her six-night-a-week job.

Laura Supica works at Nocturnem Draft Haus in Bangor and a nearby retail store to make ends meet. Last week, she was sworn in as a Bangor city councilor.

She tells WLBZ-TV that her income is less than the city's average, giving her a different perspective that "needs to be heard."

Supica says working in a bar prepared her to meet and interact with voters on the campaign trail, and that many people were excited to see a candidate with a different background.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She also credited her experience with the Emerge Maine program, which trains Democratic women to run for office.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

    Take a look at the forecast for Phenix City and Columbus.

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:05

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway
New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

View More Video