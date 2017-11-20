Bartending city councilor: Government needs different voices

A bartender who won a City Council seat in Maine says she met many of her supporters while serving them drinks at her six-night-a-week job.
Laura Supica works at Nocturnem Draft Haus in Bangor and a nearby retail store to make ends meet. Last week, she was sworn in as a Bangor city councilor.
She tells WLBZ-TV that her income is less than the city's average, giving her a different perspective that "needs to be heard."
Supica says working in a bar prepared her to meet and interact with voters on the campaign trail, and that many people were excited to see a candidate with a different background.
She also credited her experience with the Emerge Maine program, which trains Democratic women to run for office.
