Oregon authorities identify man found dead, determine cause

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 02:16 AM

PENDLETON, Ore.

Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts has identified the man who was found dead last week.

The East Oregonian reports that 58-year-old Alfonso Alva-Reyes of Milton-Freewater was found dead on Thursday.

Roberts says the medical examiner ruled that Alva-Reyes died from advanced cirrhosis and hypothermia. He says police found no obvious signs of foul play, but the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office in Portland has performed an autopsy and tests.

Dog walkers found Alva-Reyes dead near the southeast edge of the McKennon Station fence near the Umatilla River.

