National Politics

Jail changes protocol after state report on inmate overdose

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

A state regulatory agency has found that a North Carolina county jail's staffers were deficient in their handling of an inmate who died of an apparent methamphetamine overdose.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that a North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation report released late last month found that 34-year-old Michele Quantele Smiley wasn't placed on a four-times-an-hour observation watch. Smiley had been picked up on a probation violation Oct. 6 and died later that day.

Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan says the department is making protocol changes, including training and taking inmates who report having ingested substances to the hospital for assessment.

Lawyers for Smiley's family sent a $3 million settlement proposal to the county Nov. 15, seeking $500,000 for each of Smiley's six children.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients
More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 21 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:59

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 21 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video