National Politics

Indiana lawmakers return to Statehouse ahead of new session

Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:41 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 25 MINUTES AGO

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse as they make preparations for the upcoming legislative session.

The Indiana House and Senate are both scheduled to hold their annual Organization Day meetings Tuesday afternoon. The 2018 legislative session is set to begin in early January and end by mid-March.

Legislators could face contentious debates over issues such as ending Indiana's longtime ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales and repealing the state law requiring licenses to carry handguns in public.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says he wants to see the General Assembly take action on proposals for fighting opioid abuse and finding ways to improve workforce training.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients
More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 4:44

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 21 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:59

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 21 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video