National Politics

Florida man bites police officer during warrant hearing

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 06:41 AM

MIAMI

Authorities say a man bit a police officer who was taking him into custody during a hearing in a Miami courtroom.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome tells news outlets the officer suffered a "severe injury" when Godel Leveille bit him on Monday afternoon.

Court spokeswoman Eunice Sigler says Leveille was in court for a hearing on a warrant and a judge ordered him taken into custody. According to records, the warrant stems from an arrest in May 2016 for battery on law enforcement officers.

Leveille is now being held without bond in the Miami-Dade County jail. And he faces additional charges of resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The officer was treated at a hospital.

Records don't list a lawyer for Leveille.

