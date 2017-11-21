National Politics

Los Angele City Council members seek to make libraries safer

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:03 PM

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles City Council members have introduced motions aimed at making the city's 73 public libraries safer following reports of people using drugs, engaging in lewd behavior and viewing online pornography with children nearby.

The motions introduced Tuesday by council members Nury Martinez and David Ryu were sent to a committee.

One would have the library administration and Police Department report all security incidents at libraries this year.

The other would require libraries to use filtering software on computers and wireless networks to prevent access to pornography .

An undercover KNBC-TV investigation led to recent reports showing problems around libraries while officers inside were shown appearing to be texting and possibly dozing.

Police Chief Charlie Beck told the station he was ashamed of the department's performance and has added exterior patrols.

