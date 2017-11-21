National Politics

Jury awards wrongfully convicted Baltimore man $15 million

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:06 PM

BALTIMORE

A federal jury has awarded $15 million to a wrongfully convicted man in his lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and two detectives.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Sabein Burgess said "justice has been served" after the verdict Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Burgess spent nearly two decades in prison after being convicted in 1995 of killing his girlfriend. He was sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison. Burgess was released in 2015 after being exonerated.

Burgess' lawyer Jon Loevy says the $15 million verdict is among the largest in the country for a wrongful conviction case.

In the civil trial, Burgess accused now-retired homicide detectives Gerald Goldstein and Steven Lehman of pinning the crime on him without pursuing other credible leads.

