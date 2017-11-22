National Politics

Ohio boy charged in woman's slaying to be tried as adult

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:41 AM

URBANA, Ohio

A 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend will be tried as an adult.

The Springfield News-Sun reports defense attorney Darrell Heckman says a juvenile court judge ordered the case transferred to Champaign County's adult court.

The boy was 14 when Heidi Fay Taylor was killed in April. The teen told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus.

He pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to an aggravated murder charge

Heckman says a psychologist diagnosed the boy with multiple personalities. Heckman believes the teen could be treated in the juvenile system.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.

