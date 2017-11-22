National Politics

Hawaii reporter to be honored for breaking mayor pCard story

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 02:05 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HILO, Hawaii

West Hawaii Today government reporter Nancy Cook Lauer is being honored for her work in breaking the story of former Mayor Billy Kenoi's misuse of a county-issued credit card, known as a pCard.

West Hawaii Today reports that the Big Island Press Club will celebrate Cook Laurer as the club's 2017 Torch of Light winner during its annual Christmas Luncheon Dec. 9.

Cook Lauer says she has won many awards, but this one means the most because it's "in recognition of almost five years of persistent questioning, trying to get at the facts despite government stonewalling."

Kenoi admitted before the county Board of Ethics in 2016 he violated the purchasing policy by misusing his county-issued purchasing card. He was acquitted during a criminal trial shortly before he termed out of office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

    Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 1:14

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:01

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church 1:13

Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church

View More Video