Mississippi employee arrested for embezzlement

An employee with Mississippi's state retirement system has surrendered to authorities after being accused of pocketing $65,000 in benefits that were not hers.
Attorney General Jim Hood, in a news release Tuesday, said 31-year-old Amanda Combs, of Brandon, turned herself in to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, after being indicted on three counts of embezzlement by a public employee. Jail records did not indicate if she has an attorney.
While working in the payments processing division at the Public Employees' Retirement System, Combs allegedly redirected $65,000 of retiree and beneficiary payments into her own accounts.
If convicted on all three counts, Combs faces up to 60 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
