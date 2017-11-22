National Politics

Mississippi employee arrested for embezzlement

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

An employee with Mississippi's state retirement system has surrendered to authorities after being accused of pocketing $65,000 in benefits that were not hers.

Attorney General Jim Hood, in a news release Tuesday, said 31-year-old Amanda Combs, of Brandon, turned herself in to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, after being indicted on three counts of embezzlement by a public employee. Jail records did not indicate if she has an attorney.

While working in the payments processing division at the Public Employees' Retirement System, Combs allegedly redirected $65,000 of retiree and beneficiary payments into her own accounts.

If convicted on all three counts, Combs faces up to 60 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

    Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 1:14

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:01

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church 1:13

Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church

View More Video