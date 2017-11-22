National Politics

Man charged in theft of guns from Chicago train yard

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:22 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

Federal court records unsealed this week show a suburban Chicago man is facing federal charges alleging he stole guns and assault rifles from a Chicago train yard last year.

The Chicago Tribune reports Cameron Battiste is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon stemming from the September 2016 heist at the Norfolk Southern rail yard on the city's South Side.

The 35-year-old Battiste was arrested in Iowa this month after DNA taken from two recovered guns matched his. A federal magistrate ordered Battiste held without bond. Court records show an informant aided investigators in Battiste's arrest.

Records say 27 handguns and six assault rifles were stolen from a container offloaded from a cargo train. The container was headed from Pennsylvania to a southern California sporting goods dealer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

    Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 1:14

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:01

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church 1:13

Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church

View More Video