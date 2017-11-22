National Politics

Women's Center relaunches sexual assault prevention campaign

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:30 AM

LINWOOD, N.J.

The Atlantic County Women's Center has relaunched a sexual assault prevention campaign following an outpouring of allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful men in Hollywood and members of U.S. Congress.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the campaign aims to raise awareness about sexual violence and help prevent it. Women's Center CEO Claudia Ratzlaff said in a statement that sexual assault prevention begins with education.

A state Department of Children and Families grant supported the original campaign. It includes a billboard on U.S. Route 30 and posters at colleges and in bars and restaurants. The Women's Center has also employed the use of social media ads.

Organizers hope to give a voice to marginalized individuals and change "insensitive attitudes" about sexual assault.

