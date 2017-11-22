National Politics

Teachers on paid leave following social media posts

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:40 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ASHLAND, Wis.

An Ashland elementary school teacher has been suspended because of a social media post about the fatal shooting of a Native American student by a sheriff's deputy.

Ashland Superintendent Keith Hilts says the posts by Ojibwe language instructor Sandra Gokee were defamatory and inflammatory.

KBJR-TV reports the superintendent says Gokee's messages have created tension with law enforcement and racial friction in the school. One posting on Gokee's Facebook page says Jason Pero was "murdered by police."

The 14-year-old boy was shot by the deputy earlier this month on the Bad River Band reservation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Pero refused commands to drop a butcher knife before he was shot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gokee is on paid administrative leave. The Board of Education will consider the suspension.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

    Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 1:14

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:01

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church 1:13

Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church

View More Video