US Marshals: Scammers pose as law enforcement officials

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 10:06 AM

CINCINNATI

The U.S. Marshals Service is warning of nationwide scams by individuals claiming to be marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials.

U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin says victims have lost thousands of dollars to scammers who tell them they failed to report for jury duty or committed other offenses. They often tell victims they can avoid arrest by buying a prepaid debit card and providing the card number to the caller.

Tobin's statement says U.S. Marshals would never ask for a credit, debit or gift card number or banking routing numbers or ask for funds to be wired for any purpose

He urges people across the country to report such phone calls to their local U.S. Marshals Service office and to the Federal Trade Commission.

