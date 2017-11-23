University of Nebraska system reallocates state funds

University of Nebraska system officials say the Omaha campus will benefit from the system's redistribution of state funding.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha is expected to get $6 million more in state appropriations from 2018-19, while the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will receive $12.5 million less, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The NU Medical Center will also receive $1.6 million less while the University of Nebraska at Kearney will receive $2.8 million more.
NU system officials said the allocation changes are "modest."
The budget strategy has relied heavily on salary costs since the 1990s, NU President Hank Bounds said in a July 2017 letter to campus chancellors. The new method will focus more on student credit hours and take into account expensive classes, such as engineering, doctoral programs and nursing.
The strategy won't be fully implemented until 2018-19 to give campuses time to prepare, Bounds said.
The system has been struggling to deal with a decline in state appropriations. Bounds created budget response teams to find ways to save money. The teams have so far identified $6.6 million in savings, which were found in part by leaving more than 60 jobs vacant.
The system has implemented other strategies to cut costs, such as realigning marketing and advertising efforts, creating new printing and promotional item guidelines, reorganizing information technology services and using a system-wide contract negotiation method to procure various items.
The university system hopes to identify up to $30 million in savings long term.
