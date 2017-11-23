National Politics

Teen charged with firing on police officer in North Carolina

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 10:04 AM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Authorities say a 16-year-old fired a shot at a police officer who was chasing him after seeing him try to break into a North Carolina home.

Winston-Salem Police said the boy was arrested earlier this week and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law officer and felony breaking and entering.

Police said officers found the boy and another teen trying to break in a home Sunday morning and started chasing them.

Police said in a release that one of the teens fired on the officers, who were not injured and did not fire back.

Authorities say an 18-year-old was also arrested and charged with the break in.

