November 23, 2017 9:44 PM

Texas state trooper shot and killed; suspect being sought

The Associated Press
FAIRFIELD, Texas

Authorities say a Texas state trooper has been killed and they're looking for a man in connection to the shooting.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that the shooting occurred before 4 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 45 south of Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Dallas. The agency said the suspect shot and killed the trooper with a rifle during a traffic stop. The suspect then fled the scene.

The trooper has not been identified.

Hours later, the Waller County Sheriff's Office said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Hempstead, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Fairfield. Waller County authorities said shots were fired, but did not indicate who opened fire.

Authorities from multiple agencies are searching for the suspect.

