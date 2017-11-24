National Politics

Gov. Hogan's campaign fined for fundraising email

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:05 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's re-election committee has been fined over an email that solicited donations during the legislative session, when fundraising for state elections is prohibited.

The Washington Post reports the board explained its decision to issue a $250 fine in a letter earlier this week. The board said it found no evidence the governor or his campaign committee knew of or approved the email sent by Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer, who was organizing a fundraiser for Hogan.

But it said state law requires them to hold the campaign responsible because it benefited from the solicitation.

The emailed fundraiser invitation told recipients they could become members of the host committee by making financial commitments to the campaign.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hogan campaign manager Jim Barnett says the campaign is pleased the board acknowledged no violation was committed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's a look at the Turkey Day shoppers at Columbus Park, Bradley Park

    The crowds waiting to shop on Thanksgiving Day were not as large at Columbus Park Crossing and Bradley Park as they were earlier in the day at JCPenney and Best Buy.

Here's a look at the Turkey Day shoppers at Columbus Park, Bradley Park

Here's a look at the Turkey Day shoppers at Columbus Park, Bradley Park 1:44

Here's a look at the Turkey Day shoppers at Columbus Park, Bradley Park
'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds 1:33

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds
The scene at Best Buy on Thanksgiving 2017 1:26

The scene at Best Buy on Thanksgiving 2017

View More Video