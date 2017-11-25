Governor, mayor hope ice rink returns to State House

Vermont's governor and the mayor of the state's capital city are hoping that an outdoor ice rink will return to the State House lawn in Montpelier this winter.
A commission decided earlier this month that the rink didn't fit in with the "architectural and aesthetic integrity of State House grounds."
The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reports that top state and city officials are requesting that the Capitol Complex Commission reconsider its decision.
Members of the commission could not be reached for comment.
Mayor John Hollar says the rink was popular and drew people downtown. He says the city is considering other sites including the high school and the green at the Vermont College of Fine Arts.
