The Latest: Police: Man dead after encounter with police

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 01:04 PM

YUMA, Ariz.

The Latest on a Yuma fatal police shooting (all times local):

11 a.m.

Yuma police say a man has died after being shot during an encounter with two police officers responding to a domestic violence call.

The Police Department identified the man who died as 51-year-old Steve Steenhard ansd said he was armed but didn't provide specifics on the circumstances except to say "a shot was fired" and that Steenhard was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead there.

A department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests by The Associated Press for additional information on the shooting.

The department's brief news release on the Friday night incident says no officers were injured and that the department is investigating the shooting.

It also says the department wants anyone with information about the case to contact police.

___

8:15 a.m.

Yuma police say a man was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after a shot was fired during an encounter with police.

A Police Department news release says one shot was fired when two officers responding to a domestic violence call at a residence encountered a 51-year-old armed man Friday night.

The news release doesn't specify whether a police officer fired the shot or provide information on the man's injuries and condition or identity, and a Police Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

The release says no officers were injured and that the department is investigating the shooting.

It also says the department wants anyone with information about the case to contact police.

