National Politics

Meetings planned in districts on October storm response

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 01:08 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut lawmakers are planning public meetings in legislative districts to hear firsthand how communities were impacted by last month's damaging windstorm that left more than 100,000 residents without power for multiple days.

The General Assembly's Energy and Technology Committee originally planned to hold a public hearing Nov. 28 in Hartford. But a spokeswoman for the committee says that's been reorganized into a series of district working meetings, involving key utility representatives, municipal officials, first responders and state legislators.

Representatives from the state's two major utilities, Eversource Energy and United Illuminating Co., appeared before the committee on Nov. 15 to answer questions about their response to the storm. Officials from both companies say falling trees and limbs continue to wreak havoc on power lines, despite years of tree-trimming and tree-removal efforts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday

    Family shopping and charitable gift-giving highlight Black Friday shopping at Peachtree Mall

Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday

Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday 2:22

Shoppers hit Peachtree Mall for Black Friday
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 25 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 1:33

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 25 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Christmas tree sales support missions 2:23

Christmas tree sales support missions

View More Video