Pennsylvanians increasingly turning to new protective orders

Associated Press

November 26, 2017 10:11 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvanians are increasingly turning to a two-year-old Pennsylvania law that expanded protective orders for victims of sexual violence and intimidation.

The Sexual Violence and Intimidation Act that went into effect in July 2015 provides for two new types of orders beyond "protection from abuse" orders that have long been available.

One of the new legal mechanisms is a protection-from-intimidation order. It's designed to help children who are being harassed or stalked by non-family members who are adults.

The other is a sexual violence protection order. That's for victims of sexual violence whose attackers are not family members or dating partners but strangers, friends, acquaintances and the like.

State lawmakers are also debating whether to make additional improvements to the system.

