Some House Republicans wary of Bannon's plans for 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, speaks during an event in Manchester, N.H. Bannon and a political organization he’s linked to have plunged into Senate races in their drive to oust establishment Republican politicians. Will he do the same in the House? A close associate says President Donald Trump’s former top strategist has no such plans, but Bannon has House GOP incumbents looking over their shoulders anyway. Mary Schwalm AP Photo