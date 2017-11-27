National Politics

November 27, 2017 11:35 AM

Wisconsin dog owners worried about untrained service animals

The Associated Press
LA CROSSE, Wis.

Guide dog owners in western Wisconsin say they're frustrated that laws protecting service animals are being abused by owners of untrained dogs posing as legitimately trained service animals.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that at least two guide dog owners in La Crosse have contacted police after untrained animals attacked their dogs.

Liz Freyseth has had a service dog since 2016. She says a dog's behavior can indicate whether it's actually a real service animal. She says dogs that growl, lunge, bark excessively or are energetically playful are likely untrained animals.

Freyseth says increased education and awareness about laws covering service animals will help prevent the laws from being exploited.

The Americans with Disabilities Act says a service animal is trained to provide assistance to a person with a disability.

