National Politics

GOP US Rep. Guthrie files for re-election in Kentucky

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:39 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Republican Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie has filed for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Guthrie was first elected from Kentucky's 2nd Congressional district in 2008. He won contested re-election campaigns in 2010, 2012 and 2014. In 2016, Guthrie was unopposed in the general election. The district covers some of the western and central parts of the state, including Bowling Green, Owensboro and Elizabethtown.

Guthrie has more than $2 million on hand in his campaign account, according to records with the Federal Election Commission.

Two Democrats have also filed for the seat: Brian Pedigo from Glasgow and Grant Short of Owensboro. The filing deadline is 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Guthrie is on the Energy and Commerce Committee and is chairman and vice chairman of two other subcommittees.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors

    The annual Christmas light show at 5738 Ironstone Drive was featured on the ABC television program, The Great Christmas Light Fight in 2014, but the real winners are the children who benefit from donations collected for the Georgia Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 1:01

Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors
Owner of new Columbus DUI school warns drivers to not drink, drive during holidays 2:06

Owner of new Columbus DUI school warns drivers to not drink, drive during holidays
Auburn fans storm the field after win over Alabama 0:59

Auburn fans storm the field after win over Alabama

View More Video