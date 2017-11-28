National Politics

2 runoffs will fill seats in Mississippi House and Senate

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:03 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 51 MINUTES AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

Runoff elections are filling two vacant seats in the Mississippi Legislature.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Special-election candidates run without party labels but often disclose their preference.

The runoff in Senate District 10, in Marshall and Tate counties, is between Democrat Sharon Gipson, an attorney who served as a Holly Springs alderwoman, and Neil Whaley of Potts Camp, a businessman who has not revealed his party preference. Democrat Bill Stone of Holly Springs left the Senate to take another government job.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The runoff in House District 54, in Warren and Yazoo counties, is between Dr. Randy Easterling, who's a family practice physician, and Kevin Ford, an insurance company owner. Republican Alex Monsour left the House to become a Vicksburg alderman. Easterling and Ford are both Republicans from Vicksburg.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

    Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene.

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations
Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 6:18

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs
Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea. 1:19

Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea.

View More Video