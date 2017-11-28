National Politics

Mace, Smith face each other in House primary runoff voting

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:09 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

A runoff is set to determine a Republican candidate for a vacant South Carolina House seat.

Daniel Island businesswoman Nancy Mace and former Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Mark Smith meet Tuesday in the runoff voting.

The seat was vacated when Rep. Jim Merrill resigned shortly before he pleaded guilty in an investigation of Statehouse corruption. The district covers parts of Charleston and Berkeley counties.

Mace got about 49 percent of the vote in the initial voting two weeks ago. Smith had about 27 percent. State law requires a candidate to receive a majority of the votes to be elected.

Mace was the first female cadet to graduate from The Citadel, in 1999.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Cindy Boatwright in a special election Jan. 16.

