National Politics

Retired ex-officer killed in collision with pursued vehicle

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:57 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 15 MINUTES AGO

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

A retired Las Cruces police officer riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a carjacked vehicle.

The Las Cruces Police Departments identified the ex-officer killed in the crash late Monday as J.R. Stewart.

The New Mexico State Police says an SUV involved in the collision was carjacked by two suspects who fled from a Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 10 west of Las Cruces.

The suspects originally were traveling in a stolen pickup.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the State Police, pursuing Border Patrol agents saw the suspects carjack the SUV from a family at gunpoint but lost sight of the vehicle when it exited I-25 in Las Cruces.

The State Police says officers arrested the suspects while they allegedly were trying to carjack another vehicle after the collision.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

    Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene.

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations
Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 6:18

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs
Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea. 1:19

Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea.

View More Video