National Politics

California Assembly to begin hearings on harassment policies

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The state Assembly is set to begin public hearings on its sexual harassment policies a day after misconduct allegations prompted a member to resign.

The six-member Assembly Rules Subcommittee on Harassment, Discrimination, and Retaliation Prevention and Response will hold its first meeting Tuesday afternoon. Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra resigned Monday after facing allegations of unwanted advances toward multiple women. Bocanegra says an investigation would have cleared his name.

Speaker Anthony Rendon called for the public hearings after women who work in and around California's capital spoke out about a culture they believe shields perpetrators and discourages victims from coming forward. The Legislature won't say how many lawmakers have been investigated for harassment.

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, the subcommittee chair, says a run-down of existing harassment policies will be the hearing's focus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs

    The Muscogee County School Board voted 7-1-1 Monday night to approve a "zero tolerance" policy against racial slurs.

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 6:18

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs
Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea. 1:19

Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea.
Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks 1:44

Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks

View More Video