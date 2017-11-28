Indiana lawmaker who advocated smoking ban won't run again

A longtime Indiana legislator who was a leading of the state's public smoking ban says he won't seek re-election next year.
Democratic Rep. Charlie Brown of Gary was first elected to the Indiana House in 1982, but says he's decided it's time to end his frequent long drives to the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
The 79-year-old Brown tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that his health remains good and he plans to announce soon a 2018 campaign for a local government office in Lake County.
Brown pushed for several years for limits on smoking before the Legislature in 2012 approved a statewide ban for most public places and businesses. Brown says he'll work during his final legislative session toward ending the ban's exemptions for bars, casinos and private clubs.
